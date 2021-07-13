Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coursera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coursera will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coursera.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,598. Coursera has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 130,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $5,266,522.35. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06. Insiders sold 259,526 shares of company stock worth $10,503,795 in the last quarter.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coursera (COUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.