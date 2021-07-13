Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 40,171 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,045.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,035.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

Shares of COUR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 16,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

