Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 196 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

ALLY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,337. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

