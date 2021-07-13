Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 19,727 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 15,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

