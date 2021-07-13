Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 19,727 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BW traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 15,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.77.
BW has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.