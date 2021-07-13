Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New $969,000 Investment in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,529,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISLE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,983. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

