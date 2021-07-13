Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. AON comprises about 2.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,406,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 12.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.95. The company had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.