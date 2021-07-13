Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 35,105 Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384. Northern Technologies International Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.