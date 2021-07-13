Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,646,400.00.

GLW stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Corning by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

