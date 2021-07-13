Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,582 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Twitter by 115.2% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 56,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 428,368 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 137.0% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $15,738,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 49.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 125,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,886 shares of company stock worth $4,014,925. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

