Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $946,000 Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,932,194. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.75.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.