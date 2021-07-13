Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 121.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,222.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 994,440 shares of company stock valued at $70,766,834. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

