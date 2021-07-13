Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 931 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

