Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Purchases 7,794 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall bought 7,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $105,530.76.
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,521. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
