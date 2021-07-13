Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $82,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Core-Mark by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

