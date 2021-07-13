Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copa by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,186,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Copa by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after buying an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $71.62. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,185. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.