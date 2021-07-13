Contrasting Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inseego and Wireless Telecom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 5 1 0 2.17 Wireless Telecom Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than Wireless Telecom Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inseego and Wireless Telecom Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $313.83 million 3.03 -$111.21 million ($1.19) -7.76 Wireless Telecom Group $41.75 million 1.81 -$8.09 million ($0.09) -38.67

Wireless Telecom Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego. Wireless Telecom Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inseego, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inseego has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Inseego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Inseego shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and Wireless Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -35.03% N/A -18.79% Wireless Telecom Group -16.44% -3.80% -2.14%

Summary

Inseego beats Wireless Telecom Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications, Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their customers wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations. It also provides power combiners, directional couplers, attenuators, terminators, and filters for broadband applications; and GPS digital repeaters and splitters for cellular timing synchronization, as well as a passive system monitors for real-time diagnostics of an in-building distributed antenna system. In addition, it offers power meters and sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, electromagnetic interference compatibility, and satellite and wireless communications applications; and noise generation instruments, calibrated noise sources, noise modules, and diodes. Further, it provides noise analyzers and signal generators; embedded signal processing and radio frequency modules; and long-term evolution physical layer and stack software for 4G and 5G mobile network applications. The company serves wireless carriers, aerospace and defense companies, military and government agencies, satellite communication companies, network equipment manufacturers, tower companies, semiconductor companies, system integrators, neutral host providers, medical device manufacturers, and other technology companies. It markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, Holzworth, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

