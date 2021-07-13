Contrasting Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Debt Resolve’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 5.29 $4.16 million $0.17 29.82 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smith Micro Software has higher revenue and earnings than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -2.24% 4.84% 4.03% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Smith Micro Software and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 80.80%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debt Resolve has a beta of 4.68, suggesting that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Debt Resolve on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

