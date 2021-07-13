Contrasting Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $7.54 billion 2.56 $1.22 billion $3.28 36.53 NI $306.36 million 1.37 $40.39 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cincinnati Financial and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus price target of $116.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 31.05% 6.04% 2.30% NI 16.21% 15.88% 8.61%

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats NI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

