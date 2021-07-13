Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 2,621.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 655,350 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $868.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.36.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.