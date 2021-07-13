Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.95.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.