Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $22.69. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands.

CNTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,337,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

