Connacht Asset Management LP Sells 54,161 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Connacht Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,161 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.