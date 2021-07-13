Connacht Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,765 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,005. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.