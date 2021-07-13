Connacht Asset Management LP Invests $289,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,610. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

