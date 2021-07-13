CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Holdings Boosted by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,930 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.53. 2,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,219. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

