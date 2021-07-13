Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

