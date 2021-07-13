comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in comScore by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 208,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in comScore by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 374,761 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in comScore by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in comScore by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $4,784,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCOR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 356,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,499. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

