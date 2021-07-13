Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $712.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

