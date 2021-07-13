Comparing Bentley Systems (BSY) and Its Rivals

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY) is one of 332 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bentley Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bentley Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bentley Systems pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 30.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A Bentley Systems Competitors -43.78% -60.02% -3.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $801.54 million $126.29 million 114.18 Bentley Systems Competitors $1.83 billion $316.95 million 54.92

Bentley Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bentley Systems. Bentley Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bentley Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71 Bentley Systems Competitors 2182 11440 21351 608 2.57

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus price target of $47.57, indicating a potential downside of 25.60%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Bentley Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bentley Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and SYNCHRO ConstructSim, as well as ComplyPro, ProcureWare, Control, and Field. In addition, it offers asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, Superload, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear Analytics, and OpenUtilities. Further, it provides digital cities applications for surveying, reality modeling, planning, and managing the geospatial infrastructure of cities and regions comprising ContextCapture, ContextCapture Insights, OpenCities Planner, OpenCities Map, OpenFlows, OpenGround, LEGION, and CUBE. Additionally, the company provides iTwins design review services, immersive asset services, OpenUtilities digital twin cloud services, and PlantSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

