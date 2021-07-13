Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 791,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.