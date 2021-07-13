Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.