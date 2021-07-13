Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.14.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89. Comcast has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

