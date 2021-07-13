Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of CGNT opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

