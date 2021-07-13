Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of C$2.15 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$117.61. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,471.20. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.