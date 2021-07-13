Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.
Shares of GLO opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $13.11.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
