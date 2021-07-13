Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $96.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare stock opened at $107.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.43 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,095,253 shares of company stock valued at $95,132,288. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

