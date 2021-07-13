Cloudbric Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $82,216.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.00887777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

