Clever DeFi (CLVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00110040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00157537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.83 or 1.00336610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00958316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

