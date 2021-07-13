Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $17,321,678.92 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,417,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $17,321,678.92. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 348,937 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,798,474.74.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,289,846.34.

On Friday, June 4th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 534,831 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $4,973,928.30.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,249,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $12,635,609.43.

On Monday, June 14th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 795,905 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $9,248,416.10.

Shares of NYSE CLNE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 86,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,555,635. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

