Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $12,635,609.43 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,249,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $12,635,609.43. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $4,065,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 348,937 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,798,474.74.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,289,846.34.

On Friday, June 4th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 534,831 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $4,973,928.30.

On Thursday, June 10th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,417,486 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $17,321,678.92.

On Monday, June 14th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 795,905 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $9,248,416.10.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 86,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,555,635. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

