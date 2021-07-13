Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

