Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,687 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $120.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.63.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

