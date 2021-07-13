Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 13,466 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

