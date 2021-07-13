Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $7.55 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 369.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 794,757 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

