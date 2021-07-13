Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,114,521 shares of company stock valued at $255,264,956 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $236.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

