Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.