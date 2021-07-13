Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,228 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. 226,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,518,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on C. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

