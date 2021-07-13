Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 51,472.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 126,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

