Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52.

