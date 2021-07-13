Citigroup Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NFG stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

